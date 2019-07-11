New Top Gear special to air this Christmas

It will be the first festive edition of the programme since the departures of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

A Top Gear Christmas special will be broadcast for the first time in five years.

The BBC has confirmed the long-running motoring show will once again celebrate the festive period.

It will be the first Christmas special of the new era of Top Gear, which now stars Andrew Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Martin.

BBC producers have welcomed the impact of the new presenting team and said their holiday outing with be gruelling.

Patrick Holland, BBC Two controller, said: “Top Gear has come back with a real bang and we couldn’t be happier with how the audience is responding.

“I am delighted that this Christmas we’ll have a special adventure which promises to be epic and gruelling in true Top Gear style.”

The last Christmas special, Top Gear: Patagonia Special, featuring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, caused controversy for inflaming tensions over the Falklands War during filming in Argentina.

The new team will travel to an Asian country that has yet to be announced.

© Press Association 2019