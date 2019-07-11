David Beckham has his eye on the ball with stylish attire at Wimbledon

David Beckham has his eye on the ball with stylish attire at Wimbledon11th Jul 19 | Entertainment News
The football star was among the famous faces seen enjoying the annual sports event.
Mum was the word for David Beckham who was joined by his mother Sandra to take in the action on Wimbledon’s Centre Court.
The former England football captain, 44, was seated in the Royal Box where he was also seen enjoying a friendly chat with former tennis star Gill Brook.
He sported a stylish pair of black sunglasses and a taupe suit jacket.
Mother Sandra was seated next to acting royalty, Claire Foy, who famously played the Queen in Netflix’s The Crown.
British star Foy, who wore a white sleeves dress with a floral print, was accompanied by her mother Caroline.
Dame Maggie Smith was another of the famous faces taking in the goings-on, on a day filled with action as Serena Williams secured her place in the women’s final.
Williams beat Barbora Strycova and will now face Romanian player Simona Halep in Saturday’s finals match.
It was also a family affair for Sir Richard Branson who was there with his daughter, Holly.
Model Jodie Kidd and Sir Cliff Richard were also in attendance.
© Press Association 2019