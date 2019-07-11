David Beckham has his eye on the ball with stylish attire at Wimbledon

11th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The football star was among the famous faces seen enjoying the annual sports event.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Ten – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Mum was the word for David Beckham who was joined by his mother Sandra to take in the action on Wimbledon’s Centre Court.

The former England football captain, 44, was seated in the Royal Box where he was also seen enjoying a friendly chat with former tennis star Gill Brook.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Ten – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
David Beckham in the royal box with Sandra Beckham and Claire Foy (left) on day 10 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)

He sported a stylish pair of black sunglasses and a taupe suit jacket.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Ten – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
David Beckham talks with Gill Brook (right) on day 10 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Mother Sandra was seated next to acting royalty, Claire Foy, who famously played the Queen in Netflix’s The Crown.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Ten – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Claire Foy and her mother Caroline in the royal box on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon ((Stephen Paston/PA)

British star Foy, who wore a white sleeves dress with a floral print, was accompanied by her mother Caroline.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Ten – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Dame Maggie Smith on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (Philip Toscano/PA)

Dame Maggie Smith was another of the famous faces taking in the goings-on, on a day filled with action as Serena Williams secured her place in the women’s final.

Williams beat Barbora Strycova and will now face Romanian player Simona Halep in Saturday’s finals match.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Ten – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Sir Richard Branson with daughter Holly Branson on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (Philip Toscano/PA)

It was also a family affair for Sir Richard Branson who was there with his daughter, Holly.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Ten – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Jodie Kidd on day 10 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (Philip Toscano/PA).

Model Jodie Kidd and Sir Cliff Richard were also in attendance.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line

Limo and Harley owned by Elvis Presley up for auction
Limo and Harley owned by Elvis Presley up for auction

Sting cancels two concerts due to illness
Sting cancels two concerts due to illness

Kim Kardashian West shares new picture of smiling son Psalm

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Football star Megan Rapinoe proves formal shorts are the trend of the summer

Football star Megan Rapinoe proves formal shorts are the trend of the summer
Love Island’s Amy Hart says she quit the show to protect her mental health

Love Island’s Amy Hart says she quit the show to protect her mental health
Jilly Cooper honoured with Comedy Women In Print prize

Jilly Cooper honoured with Comedy Women In Print prize
Love Island’s Amber admits she still has feelings for Michael

Love Island’s Amber admits she still has feelings for Michael
Love Island’s Amber admits she still has feelings for Michael

6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line