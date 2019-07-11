Irina Shayk on Bradley Cooper: Curiosity about my private life is human nature

It was reported the couple split in June.

Irina Shayk has said she understands the fascination about her relationship with former partner Bradley Cooper, claiming the curiosity is human nature.

Reports that the couple, who are parents to two-year-old daughter Lea Seine, had ended their high-profile relationship emerged in June.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar conducted days before, she said she understood the public interest in her private life.

Who is the real @theirishayk? The notoriously private model sits down to discuss perfection and her private life for https://t.co/wf5W7NJQ1R's Summer Digital Cover. https://t.co/5D1CLv92rl — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) July 11, 2019

She said: “I think it’s just human beings: if you cannot have it, you want to have it.

“There’s a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It’s curiosity I guess.”

Asked how she feels about marriage, she said: “Everyone looks at it differently.

“Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I’m not the kind of person who is against it.”

On the subject of motherhood, she said: “You have to be really truly yourself for your kids, otherwise you’re living in a lie.

“Tell me one reason why, just because you’re a mother, you need to wear a longer skirt. No! I don’t believe in that. I really don’t.

“How is it that people think of this idea? Why should you have to change who you are and how you feel just because you become a mother? I’m like, tell me why.

“Tell me one reason! I don’t believe in that. I don’t understand why.”

She added: “I’m not this stiff model who sits there and wants to look perfect.

“I’m not perfect. I have bad skin days and bad hair days. Sometimes I don’t look like a model. I’m just a real human being.”

© Press Association 2019