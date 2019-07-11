Firefighters put out blaze at Warner Bros studios

11th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The fire began in one of the stages at Leavesden, Hertfordshire, late on Wednesday night.

Firefighters have put out a blaze at Warner Bros studios, the site famously associated with the Harry Potter and James Bond movies.

Hertfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service said that “the set was not being used at the time of the fire” and “there are no injuries”.

Road block near the scene of the fire at the Warner Bros Studios
Road block near the scene of the fire at the Warner Bros Studios (Herts Police/PA)

A spokeswoman later said: “The fire at Warner Bros Studios is now out but several vehicles remain on site.”

Police closed a road as firefighters ran a hose from the canal to tackle the fire.

All the Harry Potter movies were filmed at the studios, which are used to shoot movies, TV shows, music videos and adverts.

James Bond movies, as well as Fast And Furious and Mission: Impossible titles were also filmed there.

The behind-the-scenes, Making Of Harry Potter studio tour takes place adjacent to the site and was open as usual.

Leavesden, once a production base for thousands of aircraft to help the Second World War effort, opened its doors as a film studio in 1994.

Warner Bros bought the site in 2010.

A spokeswoman for Warner Bros Studios said earlier that the studios and tours were open.

