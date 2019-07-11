Love Island’s Michael feels the heat after Amber’s heart-rate spiking dance

The fallout of the Dirty Dancing challenge will be felt in the villa.

The relationship between Love Islanders Michael Griffiths and Joanna Chimonides will come under strain after it was revealed that Amber Gill is the girl who gets his heart racing the most.

The aftermath of the Dirty Dancing challenge, which saw contestants perform risque dances for each other while wearing heart rate monitors, has stirred up tension in the villa.

It was revealed that Michael’s heart rate was raised most by the routine of former flame Amber, rather than his current partner Joanna.

In scenes that will air on Thursday’s show, he tells Jordan Hames: “Amber was the girl I was interested in and now my heart rate has been raised most by her. It’s not ideal.”

Jordan replies: “I think she (Amber) is very much still into you. From what I’ve seen, you and Joanna don’t have as much chemistry as you and Amber did.

“If you did change your mind, there would be nothing wrong with that.”

💔FIRST LOOK 💔 Amber’s buzzing after getting Michael’s heart racing, and it’s decision time for the girls as one boy must pack his bags. New girl Francesca is torn… but where will that leave Maura? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/VQc4WSD0yi — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 11, 2019

The episode will also see Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague spend a night in the hideaway, the location where they first met in the jacuzzi, before a looming recoupling forces the islanders to examine their feelings.

New arrival Francesca Allen appears torn between Curtis Pritchard and Marvin Brooks, as she says: “It’s so hard. I need to go with my gut on what feels right and who I think has the potential to make me the happiest person I can be.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

