Love Island’s Michael feels the heat after Amber’s heart-rate spiking dance

11th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The fallout of the Dirty Dancing challenge will be felt in the villa.

ITV Palooza 2018 – London

The relationship between Love Islanders Michael Griffiths and Joanna Chimonides will come under strain after it was revealed that Amber Gill is the girl who gets his heart racing the most.

The aftermath of the Dirty Dancing challenge, which saw contestants perform risque dances for each other while wearing heart rate monitors, has stirred up tension in the villa.

It was revealed that Michael’s heart rate was raised most by the routine of former flame Amber, rather than his current partner Joanna.

In scenes that will air on Thursday’s show, he tells Jordan Hames: “Amber was the girl I was interested in and now my heart rate has been raised most by her. It’s not ideal.”

Jordan replies:  “I think she (Amber) is very much still into you. From what I’ve seen, you and Joanna don’t have as much chemistry as you and Amber did.

“If you did change your mind, there would be nothing wrong with that.”

The episode will also see Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague spend a night in the hideaway, the location where they first met in the jacuzzi, before a looming recoupling forces the islanders to examine their feelings.

New arrival Francesca Allen appears torn between Curtis Pritchard and Marvin Brooks, as she says: “It’s so hard. I need to go with my gut on what feels right and who I think has the potential to make me the happiest person I can be.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Limo and Harley owned by Elvis Presley up for auction

Love Island’s Amber admits she still has feelings for Michael
Love Island’s Amber admits she still has feelings for Michael

Jilly Cooper honoured with Comedy Women In Print prize
Jilly Cooper honoured with Comedy Women In Print prize

Love Island’s Amy Hart says she quit the show to protect her mental health

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
5 times Beyoncé and Blue Ivy mastered mother-daughter twinning

5 times Beyoncé and Blue Ivy mastered mother-daughter twinning
6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line

6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line
Love Island’s Amy has tearful airport reunion with mother

Love Island’s Amy has tearful airport reunion with mother
Love Island’s Amy has tearful airport reunion with mother

Limo and Harley owned by Elvis Presley up for auction