The dog who played Cheddar in Brooklyn Nine-Nine has died

11th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Fans of the show were devastated over the dog’s death, as well as the E4 channel.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Tributes have been paid to the dog who played Cheddar in sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, who has died.

The corgi, whose real name was Stewart, was 13 and died after an idyllic day at the beach, his owner said in an Instagram post.

Along with a picture of the dog in a cart at the beach, the post said: “My precious boy Stewart crossed the rainbow bridge today.

“We went to the beach (his favourite place) where he frolicked in the surf and then enjoyed a picnic lunch at In & Out burgers. We relaxed in the sun and just enjoyed each other’s company.

“Our veterinarian met us there later and Stewart went to sleep peacefully in my arms while listening to the sounds of the ocean.

“He was a one in a million kind of dog, he was my supaah staah.”

A post from E4, which airs Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the UK, said: “R.I.P Cheddar. You served the people of Brooklyn and the 99th Precinct with distinction.

“You’ll be in our thoughts and our hearts forever. #Brooklyn99.”

One distraught fan tweeted: “I just found out Cheddar passed away and now my day is absolutely ruined. You were the best boy #Brooklyn99.”

Another tweeted: “I hope you are happy in doggy heaven, cheddar #Brooklyn99 #B99 #BrooklynNineNine.”

Cheddar was the beloved dog of the 99th Precinct’s Commanding Officer Captain Holt, appearing in a number of episodes.

He was the ring bearer at the wedding of Jake, played by Andy Samberg, and Amy, played by Melissa Fumero.

Other dogs have played Cheddar throughout Brooklyn Nine-Nine but Stewart is reported to have been the longest-serving in the canine role.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island’s Amber admits she still has feelings for Michael

Jilly Cooper honoured with Comedy Women In Print prize
Jilly Cooper honoured with Comedy Women In Print prize

6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line
6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island’s Amy has tearful airport reunion with mother

Love Island’s Amy has tearful airport reunion with mother
Limo and Harley owned by Elvis Presley up for auction

Limo and Harley owned by Elvis Presley up for auction
Love Island’s Amy Hart says she quit the show to protect her mental health

Love Island’s Amy Hart says she quit the show to protect her mental health
Kim Kardashian West shares new picture of smiling son Psalm

Kim Kardashian West shares new picture of smiling son Psalm
Kim Kardashian West shares new picture of smiling son Psalm

Love Island’s Amber admits she still has feelings for Michael