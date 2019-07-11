Firefighters tackle blaze at Warner Bros studios

11th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The stage was not being used at the time of the fire.

Warner Bros studio fire

A fire has broken out at Warner Bros studios – famously associated with the Harry Potter and James Bond movies.

Firefighters were called to reports of a blaze in one of the stages at Leavesden, Hertfordshire, late on Wednesday night.

Hertfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service said that “the set was not being used at the time of the fire” and “there are no injuries.”

Police closed a road as firefighters ran a hose from the canal to tackle the fire.

“Eighteen fire engines and support vehicles are currently at the scene as crews continue to tackle the fire. Three jets and one aerial ladder platform are in use,” a spokeswoman said.

All the Harry Potter movies were filmed at the studios, which are used to shoot movies, TV shows, music videos and adverts.

James Bond movies, as well as Fast And Furious and Mission: Impossible titles were also filmed there.

The behind-the-scenes, Making Of Harry Potter studio tour takes place adjacent to the site and is open as usual.

Leavesden, once a production base for thousands of aircraft to help the Second World War effort, opened its doors as a film studio in 1994.

Warner Bros bought the site in 2010.

A spokeswoman for Warner Bros Studios said that the studios and tours were open.

