Children In Need 2018 fundraising total hits £58m

11th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The total has grown by nearly £8 million over the past nine months.

BBC Children in Need 2018

The fundraising total for BBC Children In Need 2018 has risen to £58 million, the BBC has said.

The star-studded live telethon, which aired in November, originally had an on-the-night total of £50.6 million.

The new total is the culmination of the efforts of fundraisers across the UK, taking part in rambles, dance-a-thons, duck races, sky-diving, quiz nights and bake sales, among other things.

BBC Children In Need
BBC Children In Need total (BBC Children In Need)

The charity said that the new total would not have been possible without the public coming together to raise money to change the lives of disadvantaged children and young people.

Simon Antrobus, chief executive of BBC Children in Need, said: “Once again our incredible supporters across the UK have done themselves proud.

“This is a tremendous result and will allow us to continue our vital work to help make a difference to disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

“As a charity we exist to support organisations in communities across the UK which empower children and extend their life choices, and this phenomenal total will go a long way in helping us make a lasting impact.

“An enormous thank you to everyone who once again went above and beyond!”

BBC Children in Need 2018
BBC Children In Need (Guy Levy/BBC)

November’s evening of entertainment included live music from Jamie Cullum, Boyzone and Anne-Marie, the Strictly Come Dancing special with Boyzone, The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge, the cast of EastEnders performing a medley of Disney songs, while actor and comedian Stephen Mangan hosted a special episode of Mastermind featuring ex-footballer Steve McManaman.

Celebrities including Little Mix, Naomie Harris, Keeley Hawes and Katie Piper reminded viewers where their money goes and urged them to help make a difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.

It was hosted by the likes of Ade Adepitan, Tess Daly, Mel Giedroyc and Graham Norton.

The total for the 2017 appeal was £60.1 million.

