Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan to join Julie Andrews in Netflix period drama

She will play Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton.

Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan will star alongside Dame Julie Andrews in a TV adaptation of Julia Quinn’s novels about the Bridgerton family, which will be produced by Shonda Rhimes for Netflix.

The Irish star will play sharp-witted Penelope Featherington in the series, which is set in the high society of Regency London.

Dame Julie will voice Lady Whistledown, an anonymous and mysterious gossip writer who will narrate the series, while Younger actress Phoebe Dynevor will star as Daphne Bridgerton and Broadchurch star Jonathan Bailey will play Anthony Bridgerton.

???? Have you heard the news? @JulieAndrews will lend her voice to “Lady Whistledown” in our upcoming “Untitled Bridgerton Series” with @Netflix!! pic.twitter.com/0spRdQ8loX — Shondaland (@byshondaland) June 19, 2019

Vanity Fair actress Claudia Jessie will play Eloise Bridgerton and Silent Witness star Golda Rosheuvel will appear as Queen Charlotte.

Bridgerton will centre on the powerful Bridgerton family, made up of eight close-knit siblings, as they navigate the marriage market in search of romance, adventure and love.

Creator Chris Van Dusen said: “We could not have found a more gifted group of actors to bring Bridgerton to life.

Told you it was big news!!! So excited/ terrified/ in disbelief to join @byshondaland on #Bridgerton, especially playing Penelope, costarring Julie Andrews!!!??? (faints instantly and never recovers) https://t.co/3jKDyzjvPW — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) July 10, 2019

“When creating this series, the goal was to turn a very traditional genre on its head and make something fresh, smart, sexy and fun.

“That’s exactly what this cast embodies and I’m ridiculously excited to see them inhabit these characters and captivate viewers in their own incredibly brilliant ways.”

Rhimes, who is the creator of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal and who has signed a multi-show deal with Netflix under her Shondaland banner, will serve as an executive producer.

Bridgerton will launch on Netflix in 2020.





© Press Association 2019