Miley Cyrus involved in plane scare en route to Glastonbury

The singer’s sister, Brandi, said their plane tried to land twice but had to pull back up.

Miley Cyrus was involved in a plane scare on her way to Glastonbury, her sister has revealed.

Brandi, 32, said the “terrifying” incident happened as the pair, along with their mother and the band, were attempting to land in the UK.

“Our plane tried to land twice and had to come back up because there were other planes in our way”, she told her Your Favorite Thing Podcast with co-host Wells Adams.

Miley Cyrus performing on the fifth day of the Glastonbury Festival (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Out of nowhere, as we’re landing, we swoop back up … and it feels crazy and they (Miley and her mother) just start losing their minds.

“Miley’s in my lap, my mom’s holding my hand across the aisle … and nobody is telling us what’s going on.

“A full five minutes goes by and we’re clearly going all the way back up and they finally come back and tell us ‘No need to panic but somebody was in our lane in the sky and we were going to hit them’.

“That’s terrifying to think about.”

She said: “After 10 minutes of circling … they go back to land again – same frickin thing happens! They had to swoop back up and bank again…

“My mom starts crying and goes ‘If we die, (Miley’s sister) Noah is alone’ and freaking out. I’m trying to hold it together for everybody.”

She said her mother and Miley “are very nervous fliers”.

“If I didn’t have to be the strong person in the group, I would have been scared but my mom and Miley were really losing it so I was trying to keep it cool. It was pretty insane.”

US star Miley, 26, took to the Pyramid Stage on Sunday evening.

She kicked off her set with Nothing Breaks Like A Heart and Back To Black with Mark Ronson, and was later joined by Lil Nas X and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, for a performance of Old Town Road.

