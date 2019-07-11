Taylor Swift targets ‘liars and dirty cheats’ amid row with Scooter Braun

11th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The singer was performing at Amazon’s Prime Day Concert.

Amazon Music Prime Day 2019 Concert

Taylor Swift took aim at “liars and dirty cheats” during her performance at Amazon’s Prime Day Concert.

The pop superstar has been embroiled in a public row with prominent music manager Scooter Braun after he bought the rights to her back catalogue.

Amazon Music Prime Day 2019 Concert
Taylor Swift was the headline performer at Amazon Music’s Prime Day concert (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Swift accused Braun, whose clients include industry heavyweights including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, of being a bully, saying she felt “sad” and “grossed out” that he now owns her music.

During her rendition of 2014 track Shake It Off, Swift slightly altered the usual proclamation she performs mid-song, adding a noticeably harder edge to her delivery.

Amazon Music Prime Day 2019 Concert
Taylor Swift wowed the crowds at Amazon’s Prime Day concert (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

She said: “Just think, while you’ve been getting down and out about the liars and dirty, dirty cheats of the world, you could have been getting down to this sick beat.”

While Swift did not mention Braun by name, the singer’s fans quickly drew their own conclusions on social media.

Swift treated fans to a medley of old and new favourites, including Love Story, Welcome To New York and You Need To Calm Down, which will feature on her forthcoming album.

Also performing at the concert, held at New York City’s Hammserstein Ballroom, were British star Dua Lipa and American singers SZA and Becky G.

