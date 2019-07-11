Kim Kardashian West shares new picture of smiling son Psalm

The baby boy was born in May.

Kim Kardashian West has shared a new picture of her two-month-old son Psalm.

The reality TV star welcomed the baby boy – her fourth child with rapper husband Kanye West – via a surrogate in May.

In the latest snap, Psalm is seen smiling for the camera while lying on his back dressed in matching T-shirt and trousers.

Kardashian West, 38, captioned the picture: “I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!”

The photo earned more than three million Instagram ‘likes’ in three hours.

Kardashian West’s famous sisters commented on the post. Kourtney Kardashian wrote: “Little tiny goose bunny.”

Super model Kendall Jenner said: “What it do babbbyyyyyy.”

Kardashian West, who is training to become a lawyer, is also mother to daughters North, six, and 18-month-old Chicago, as well as three-year-old son Saint.

She married West, 42, in 2014.

