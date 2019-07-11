Love Island’s Amy Hart says she quit the show to protect her mental health

11th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Amy made a shock exit from the villa earlier this week.

Love Island 2018

Love Island’s Amy Hart said she quit the show in order to protect her mental health after seeing her former partner moving on with another woman.

Amy had been in a relationship with Curtis Pritchard before he left her for Maura Higgins.

The former air hostess said she left the villa rather than watch her ex become involved with someone else, saying she was “in a horrible place” and feared it would trigger her anxiety.

In an interview with The Sun, Amy said: “I chose my mental health over the reality show.

“I was in a very horrible place over the last week, to be told that the gloves were off with Maura and I had to ‘brace myself’, like a storm. I knew I had to leave when I did.

“I’m kidding myself thinking that I can watch Curtis cracking on with Maura. It would be self-sabotage.

“It’s not nice. I have to put myself and my sanity first.”

Amy said she lost six pounds through not eating and Love Island producers “stood over” her to make sure she ate.

She added: “I feel a million times better now I’ve left, but I defy anyone not to fall apart and be completely heartbroken. I was very confused. I couldn’t eat, I lost six pounds.”

Despite her mental health worries since appearing on the show, Amy, 26, praised Love Island’s duty of care, which had been placed under scrutiny after former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis took their own lives.

Amy told The Sun she made regular visits to the show’s psychiatrist and said she will continue to use the counsellors available while she deals with the fallout from her time in the villa.

© Press Association 2019

