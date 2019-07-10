Curtis and Maura kiss during Love Island dance challenge

Love Islanders Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins shared a kiss following the departure of Curtis’s ex Amy Hart.

The pair locked lips when Maura climbed on to Curtis’s lap during a raunchy dance challenge on Wednesday night’s show.

Curtis later said the smooch left him “speechless”.

How someone didn't end up in the firepit during this we don't know. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kojgLyP6D0 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 10, 2019

Amy quit the ITV2 show this week after the end of her romance with Curtis, and has flown home to the UK.

Their relationship hit the rocks when Curtis admitted to having his head turned by Jourdan Raine in the main villa while Amy was away at Casa Amor.

Amy’s upset grew as she watched Maura make a move on Curtis, and on Tuesday she announced she was leaving because she wanted Curtis to be happy.

Newly single, Curtis threw himself into the dance challenge, in which the contestants had to dance seductively to try to get each other’s pulses racing.

The Islanders were wearing heart monitors for the challenge and at the end it was revealed that Maura and Curtis had affected each other’s pulse rates more than any other of the other contestants did.

Me waking up: I'm gonna be really quiet and focussed at work today. Me arriving at work:#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/uVMp6adwdD — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 10, 2019

Things were not going to well for Amber Gill, who broke down as she discussed still having feelings for Michael Griffiths.

Amber had been chatting to newcomer Chris Taylor, but later she told the other girls that a man would have to be “spectacular” to catch her eye.

Admitting she still liked Michael, she said: “I can’t switch off my feelings.

“Chris is lovely and he’s got tattoos and he’s tall but I just had something with Michael.”

At the end of the episode it was announced that a recoupling is looming, which will see the girls pick the boys they want to be with. Anyone left single will be in danger of being dumped from the island.

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

