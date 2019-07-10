Sir Patrick Stewart shares a look at Picard spin-off

10th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The actor last played the captain in 2002.

Sir Patrick Stewart

Sir Patrick Stewart has given Star Trek fans a look at him in character in his Jean-Luc Picard spin-off.

The actor, 78, played the captain on TV and in films from 1987 to 2002 and is now reprising the role in a series about Picard in the next chapter of his life.

On Wednesday, he tweeted an image of Picard standing in a field next to a dog, above the words “Star Trek Picard.”

The eagerly anticipated series will air on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

The series will also star Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Evan Evagora and Michelle Hurd.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Video: What is ASMR? Everything you need to know about the unusual internet phenomenon

Ask a counsellor: 'I'm feeling trapped by my needy mother-in-law'
Ask a counsellor: 'I'm feeling trapped by my needy mother-in-law'

Kendall Jenner takes unusual approach to bottle cap challenge
Kendall Jenner takes unusual approach to bottle cap challenge

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Nicki Minaj pulls out of Jeddah World Fest concert in Saudi Arabia

Nicki Minaj pulls out of Jeddah World Fest concert in Saudi Arabia
Two new bombshells to shake up Love Island villa

Two new bombshells to shake up Love Island villa
Everything we know so far about Victoria Beckham’s beauty collection

Everything we know so far about Victoria Beckham’s beauty collection
From Brexit to body image: 5 ways to help children deal with new pressures of modern life

From Brexit to body image: 5 ways to help children deal with new pressures of modern life
From Brexit to body image: 5 ways to help children deal with new pressures of modern life

Video: What is ASMR? Everything you need to know about the unusual internet phenomenon