Sir Patrick Stewart shares a look at Picard spin-off

The actor last played the captain in 2002.

Sir Patrick Stewart has given Star Trek fans a look at him in character in his Jean-Luc Picard spin-off.

The actor, 78, played the captain on TV and in films from 1987 to 2002 and is now reprising the role in a series about Picard in the next chapter of his life.

On Wednesday, he tweeted an image of Picard standing in a field next to a dog, above the words “Star Trek Picard.”

The eagerly anticipated series will air on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

The series will also star Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Evan Evagora and Michelle Hurd.

