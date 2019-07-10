Limo and Harley owned by Elvis Presley up for auction

10th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The singer drove the 1973 Lincoln Continental stretch many times around Memphis, the auction house said.

Elvis Presley car auction

Elvis Presley fans can take to the road in his personal stretch limousine, on his last motorcycle or in his pick-up truck – if they have the money.

Kruse GWS Auctions said the items will be part of its Artefacts of Hollywood auction on August 31.

Presley drove the 1973 Lincoln Continental stretch many times around Memphis, Tennessee, the auction house said. It features an old-school TV and other amenities.

A motorcycle that belonged to Elvis Presley (GWS Auctions via AP)

The auction house said the 1976 Harley Davidson motorcycle was the last motorcycle Presley ever purchased.

He transported it from California to Memphis and sold it 90 days before he died in 1977 aged 42. The Harley has been on display at the Pioneer Auto Museum in Murdo, South Dakota, since the late 1980s.

The third Presley vehicle is one of three pick-ups that Presley purchased in 1967 for his Circle G Ranch in Mississippi.

Two years later, his father Vernon sold them back to the same dealership, the auction house said. It has undergone a total restoration.

© Press Association 2019

