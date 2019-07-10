Taylor Swift tops Forbes’ list of highest-earning entertainers

10th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Ed Sheeran was the highest placed British star on the Celebrity 100.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has beaten Kylie Jenner to be named the world’s highest earning entertainer.

The US singer topped Forbes’ Celebrity 100 after raking in £148 million over the last year.

Ed Sheeran was the highest placed British star on the list, which ranks the world’s top paid celebrities in music, sports and entertainment according to what they made over the last 12 months.

Swift made the number one spot – which she also held in 2016 – thanks to her music, touring and endorsement deals.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and make-up mogul Jenner was hot on her heels with £136 million.

Jenner’s brother-in-law Kanye West returned to the list after a four-year hiatus. The rapper and designer, who is married to Jenner’s half-sister Kim Kardashian, was third with £120 million.

Singer-songwriter Sheeran was fifth with £88 million.

Ed Sheeran at an event
Ed Sheeran is fifth on the list (Ian West/PA)

Six actors from the Marvel Universe also made it into the Celebrity 100 thanks to the success of Avengers: Endgame. 

Forbes said Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper and Paul Rudd benefited in “back-end points”, as each got a piece of the film’s estimated £560 million profit.

Several sports stars made the list, including Lionel Messi (£101 million ) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£87 million).

The Celebrity 100 ranks “front of the camera” stars around the globe using their pre-tax earnings from June 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019, before deducting fees for managers, lawyers and agents.

© Press Association 2019

