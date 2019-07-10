Love Island’s Amy has tearful airport reunion with mother

The former contestant on the ITV2 show arrived back in the UK on Wednesday after quitting the programme earlier this week.

Love Island’s Amy Hart broke down in tears as she was reunited with her mother after touching down at a UK airport.

The air stewardess was greeted by friends, family and fans as she arrived home following her shock decision to quit the ITV2 show.

Before boarding her flight Amy bumped into Laura Whitmore, girlfriend to the voice of Love Island Iain Stirling.

In an image posted to Whitmore’s Instagram page, Amy is seen smiling alongside the Irish broadcaster and model, who captioned the photo: “Bumped into Amy at the airport and she is just a sweetheart!”.

Amy, who wore a pink dress and wedge shoes for the flight home, was greeted with cheers on arrival.

Amy Hart embraces her mother as she arrives back in the UK (@amyhartxo/Instagram)

In a video livestreamed to her Instagram page, a tearful Amy can be heard telling friends and family: “I’m ugly crying.”

Amy had been in a relationship with professional dancer Curtis Pritchard since the start of the series, but they split as he came to terms with his true feelings for her.

Her upset grew as Irish grid girl Maura Higgins revealed that she is romantically interested in him.

She subsequently decided to quit the villa to allow Curtis to continue his time on the show without having to worry about her.

On Wednesday morning Amy’s official Instagram account, managed by a friend, shared a message congratulating her on her “brave and selfless” decision.

It said: “Imagine being a fraction this brave and selfless. Such a beautiful, thoughtful thing to do by the most beautiful person I know. Can’t wait to have her home today!”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

