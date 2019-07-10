Love Island’s Amber admits she still has feelings for Michael

She will tell her closest friends in the villa: ‘I can’t switch off my feelings.’

Amber Gill will admit she still has feelings for Michael Griffiths – despite the firefighter spurning her for newcomer Joanna Chimonides.

In scenes due to air tonight, the arrival of two new contestants to the Love Island villa will prompt Amber to say she thinks her and Michael still have a future together.

The pair were one of the strongest couples in the current series of the ITV2 dating show but after the girls were sent to Casa Amor Michael’s head was turned.

🔥FIRST LOOK🔥 The girls encourage Amber to graft new boy Chris, but she's still hung up on Michael. First dates are on the cards, and Anton's left behind when Chris chooses Belle… will any heads turn? 🤯#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0XSK5zbQWm — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 10, 2019

Following the arrival of Chris Taylor and Francesca Allen on Tuesday, Anna Vakili and Maura Higgins are keen to know what Amber thinks of Chris.

Speaking at the fire pit, Amber will tell them: “He ticks a couple of boxes but not enough to constitute me cracking on with him.”

Anna offers Amber, her closest friend in the villa, advice.

She will say: “I know off initial attraction, it wasn’t there for you but it wasn’t there for you and Michael either.”

However Amber will become upset and reveal she still has feelings for Michael, saying to them: “I can’t switch off my feelings. I still like Michael.

Amy telling the Islanders she's leaving… 😭 Just don't blame us if you start crying on your commute. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6lbcx8sadM — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 10, 2019

“Chris is lovely and he’s got tattoos and he’s tall but I just had something with Michael.”

Later she will say in the beach hut: “Having a new boy enter the villa tonight has made me realise that I still have feelings for Michael.”

It comes a day after Amy Hart decided to exit the villa after having her heart broken.

Amy had been in a relationship with Curtis Pritchard since the start of the series, but they split as he came to terms with his true feelings for her.

Her upset grew as Maura revealed that she is romantically interested in him.

Amy reportedly returned to the UK today, with her official Instagram account sharing the message: “Imagine being a fraction this brave and selfless. Such a beautiful, thoughtful thing to do by the most beautiful person I know. Can’t wait to have her home today!”

Wednesday’s episode will also see the islanders wear heart monitors and perform dance routines to see who can raise their fellow contestants’ heart rates.

