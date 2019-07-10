Stars sign petition calling for ASAP Rocky’s release from Swedish prison

10th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Post Malone is among those to put their names to the petition.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala – New York

A petition demanding rapper ASAP Rocky’s release from a Swedish prison has so far attracted nearly 300,000 signatures.

The hip-hop star was detained in Stockholm earlier this month after allegedly being involved in a brawl.

A Swedish court ordered him to spend two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigate the incident.

A petition, apparently launched by his hip-hop collective, ASAP Mob, is calling for his release, alleging he has been denied the right to fair representation and is being held in “inhumane conditions”.

Swedish authorities have denied the allegations.

Among the celebrities to have put their names to the petition are Post Malone, Lil Yachty, Miguel and ASAP Ferg.

As of Wednesday morning UK time, more than 293,000 people had signed it.

The petition alleges that ASAP Rocky and three other people were acting in self-defence when they were involved in a disturbance, saying they were followed through Stockholm and harassed.

It added: “We are surprised that something like this could happen in Sweden to people who were minding their business and forced to defend themselves from a group of assailants.

“This should be about justice. Rocky has been in prison for six days for the use of self-defence.”

ASAP Rocky, the stage name of Rakim Mayers, was allegedly involved in a fight before appearing at a music festival in Sweden.

ASAP Rocky arrest
Rapper ASAP Rocky was detained in Sweden after allegedly being involved in a fight (Yui Mok/PA)

Videos published on social media show a person being thrown on to the ground by ASAP Rocky.

ASAP Rocky had been due to appear at the Wireless Festival in London on Sunday.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Upgrading your windows? The pros and cons of double glazing

V-bar bikinis: The new Love Island-inspired swimwear trend you’re going to want to copy this summer
V-bar bikinis: The new Love Island-inspired swimwear trend you’re going to want to copy this summer

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Olafur Eliasson Tate Modern exhibition pieces transported without air freight

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Nicki Minaj pulls out of Jeddah World Fest concert in Saudi Arabia

Nicki Minaj pulls out of Jeddah World Fest concert in Saudi Arabia
Rylan Clark-Neal to host fashion makeover series

Rylan Clark-Neal to host fashion makeover series
Everything we know so far about Victoria Beckham’s beauty collection

Everything we know so far about Victoria Beckham’s beauty collection
Kendall Jenner takes unusual approach to bottle cap challenge

Kendall Jenner takes unusual approach to bottle cap challenge
Kendall Jenner takes unusual approach to bottle cap challenge

Upgrading your windows? The pros and cons of double glazing