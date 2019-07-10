Beyonce and Blue Ivy wear matching outfits for The Lion King premiere

10th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Beyonce is lending her voice to the film.

World Premiere of “The Lion King” – Arrivals

Beyonce Knowles-Carter and daughter Blue Ivy wore matching outfits as they walked the red carpet for The Lion King.

The pop superstar is lending her voice to the character of Nala in Disney’s photorealistic animated remake of the beloved original, starring opposite Donald Glover as Simba.

World Premiere of The Lion King
Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy arrived on the red carpet for The Lion King (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Beyonce arrived at the film’s premiere at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre to loud cheers from fans, turning heads in a custom look from Alexander McQueen.

She wore a bespoke tuxedo dress embroidered with degrade crystal, matched with crystal-embroidered heels.

Beyonce, sporting a sleek ponytail, also carried a bedazzled clutch purse with jewelled handle.

World Premiere of The Lion King
Beyonce posed for photographers at the premiere of The Lion King (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Her seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy wore a matching look, with a black dress and crystal embellishment.

Beyonce’s husband, rapper Jay-Z, and the couple’s twins, Rumi and Sir, appeared to have stayed at home.

World Premiere of The Lion King
Beyonce arrives at the world premiere of The Lion King (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

As well as starring in The Lion King, Beyonce is also having a hand in the film’s soundtrack.

To coincide with the premiere, she released a new song, titled Spirit, and will curate an album titled The Lion King: Gift.

© Press Association 2019

Everything we know so far about Victoria Beckham’s beauty collection