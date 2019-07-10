Emmerdale to be rocked by a death this summer

10th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

One resident of the fictional Yorkshire Dales village is to exit the ITV soap.

aa135218-453e-4a34-afdc-d82e57037b51

Emmerdale has announced a clutch of summer storylines, including one which will see the death of a well-loved character in the ITV soap.

Residents of the fictional Yorkshire Dales village will be rocked by the new story arc, although it remains unclear who faces the axe.

A devastating fire at Sharma’s factory will see Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) trapped inside, prompting events that will change her life irreparably.

And as Victoria Sugden’s (Isabel Hodgins) rapist Lee Posner (Kris Mochrie) continues to intrude on her life, Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) will plot his revenge with little regard for the consequences.

On the farm, the summer months will see Moira Dingle (Natalie Robb) become infatuated with Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) as they work together, and a new storyline could see the pair begin an affair behind Amy and Cain’s back.

Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) will continue her battle to win custody of her son Kyle and, as her and her sister Kerry’s (Laura Norton) relationship reaches an all-time low, she will find herself wracked with guilt over her actions.

Meanwhile, Ellis Chapman (Asan N’Jie) will be visited by a figure from his past who will cause the entire village trouble when they decide to make Emmerdale their home.

And Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) will find herself tangled in a web of lies in a new storyline.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Everything we know so far about Victoria Beckham’s beauty collection

Rylan Clark-Neal to host fashion makeover series
Rylan Clark-Neal to host fashion makeover series

Kendall Jenner takes unusual approach to bottle cap challenge
Kendall Jenner takes unusual approach to bottle cap challenge

Nicki Minaj pulls out of Jeddah World Fest concert in Saudi Arabia

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

V-bar bikinis: The new Love Island-inspired swimwear trend you’re going to want to copy this summer

V-bar bikinis: The new Love Island-inspired swimwear trend you’re going to want to copy this summer
Upgrading your windows? The pros and cons of double glazing

Upgrading your windows? The pros and cons of double glazing
Video: What is ASMR? Everything you need to know about the unusual internet phenomenon

Video: What is ASMR? Everything you need to know about the unusual internet phenomenon
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Everything we know so far about Victoria Beckham’s beauty collection