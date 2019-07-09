Game show In For A Penny to return for second season, ITV says

Game show In For A Penny will return for a second season and a Christmas special, ITV has announced.

The programme, hosted by Stephen Mulhern, sees the presenter travelling the country challenging members of the public to take part in a variety of games.

Anyone wishing to get involved has to hand over a penny to Mulhern, giving the show its name.

Mulhern said: “It’s humbling to know that people enjoyed watching the show as much as we enjoyed making it.

“We met some incredible people on the first series and I can’t wait to get back out on the streets of the UK meeting the great British public and challenging them to take part in some silly games. It’s the best job in the world.”

Among the games to return is the “stop watch game”, which gives shoppers the chance to win £1,000.

Ant & Dec, co-creators of the format, added: “Another series? You’ve got to be kidding! That’s brilliant news because that means when he’s out on the street filming this, he isn’t bothering us. Pennies at the ready Great Britain.”

In For A Penny is a ITV Studios and Mitre Television co-production for ITV. ITV did not say when the show would be returning.

