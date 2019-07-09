Game show In For A Penny to return for second season, ITV says

9th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The programme is hosted by Stephen Mulhern.

ITV Palooza 2018 – London

Game show In For A Penny will return for a second season and a Christmas special, ITV has announced.

The programme, hosted by Stephen Mulhern, sees the presenter travelling the country challenging members of the public to take part in a variety of games.

Anyone wishing to get involved has to hand over a penny to Mulhern, giving the show its name.

Stephen Mulhern
Presenter Stephen Mulhern will return to host gameshow In For A Penny, ITV has said (Kirsy O’Connor/PA)

Mulhern said: “It’s humbling to know that people enjoyed watching the show as much as we enjoyed making it.

“We met some incredible people on the first series and I can’t wait to get back out on the streets of the UK meeting the great British public and challenging them to take part in some silly games. It’s the best job in the world.”

Among the games to return is the “stop watch game”, which gives shoppers the chance to win £1,000.

Ant & Dec, co-creators of the format, added: “Another series? You’ve got to be kidding! That’s brilliant news because that means when he’s out on the street filming this, he isn’t bothering us.  Pennies at the ready Great Britain.”

In For A Penny is a ITV Studios and Mitre Television co-production for ITV. ITV did not say when the show would be returning.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Video: What is ASMR? Everything you need to know about the unusual internet phenomenon
Video: What is ASMR? Everything you need to know about the unusual internet phenomenon

Ask a counsellor: 'I'm feeling trapped by my needy mother-in-law'
Ask a counsellor: 'I'm feeling trapped by my needy mother-in-law'

Everything we know so far about Victoria Beckham’s beauty collection

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Rylan Clark-Neal to host fashion makeover series

Rylan Clark-Neal to host fashion makeover series
Olafur Eliasson Tate Modern exhibition pieces transported without air freight

Olafur Eliasson Tate Modern exhibition pieces transported without air freight
Kendall Jenner takes unusual approach to bottle cap challenge

Kendall Jenner takes unusual approach to bottle cap challenge
Nicki Minaj pulls out of Jeddah World Fest concert in Saudi Arabia

Nicki Minaj pulls out of Jeddah World Fest concert in Saudi Arabia
Nicki Minaj pulls out of Jeddah World Fest concert in Saudi Arabia

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre