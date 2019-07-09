Dumped Love Islander Lucie admits she still has eyes for Tommy

The surfer and model previously said she would like to couple up with the professional boxer.

Former Love Island contestant Lucie Donlan has said she still hopes to couple up with Tommy Fury – despite being dumped from the villa.

The surfer and model, who was paired with builder George Rains, previously said she fancied the professional boxer despite him being in a relationship with Molly-Mae Hague.

Following her exit from the villa on Tuesday night, Lucie said she believed the pair could reach “that romantic stage in a few years”. This was despite Tommy and Molly-Mae being touted as favourites to win the ITV2 show.

She said: “Me and Tommy will always be best friends. I’ve had best friends and then dated them and then still been best friends after.

“I think a lot of girls think it’s odd but I can turn things on and off really easily. You’ll always have a love for a best friend whether it’s a boy or a girl but at times it can mean different things.

“I want to see how things go with him and Molly-Mae, I can see he really likes her. I’m happy for them.

“I feel like we’ll see what happens on the outside and how those guys will go but never say never.

Can we please join the Fury family? 💖 #LoveIslandhttps://t.co/4m8V4jNTes — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 9, 2019

“If we did come to that romantic stage in a few years and me and Tommy were still friends, you never know.”

Lucie was booted from the villa alongside George, a day after Danny Williams and Jourdan Riane suffered the same fate.

She added that it had taken her time to realise she liked Tommy romantically and admitted seeing him with Molly-Mae had made her feel “a bit gutted”.

Asked if she would return to the villa given a chance, she said: “I would definitely want to go back into the villa. I was loving it.

💔FIRST LOOK 💔 The villa is ripped apart as the Islanders are forced to choose between dumping Lucie and George or Amy and Curtis.Before the dust has settled, news of two hot new bombshells reaches the Islanders… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/fYLXKtcxaJ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 9, 2019

“After Casa Amor, I got to know George and that didn’t go how I thought it would and then I realised I liked Tommy.

“Although I liked him romantically, he was my best friend so it was nice to see your best friend so happy.

“At the same time, I was a bit gutted. I would love to go back in and just have fun with everyone.”

After his exit from the villa, George admitted he didn’t see a future with Lucie but that he hoped she could give him surf lessons as a friend.

“Yes, we’ll definitely stay friends,” he said.

“And I want to get a few free surf lessons.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

