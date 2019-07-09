Rylan Clark-Neal announces Supermarket Sweep reboot

The presenter hinted he would front the ITV2 show.

Rylan Clark-Neal has announced the return of Supermarket Sweep.

The TV presenter appeared to confirm he will host a rebooted version on ITV2 with a tweet to his 1.5 million Twitter fans.

He said: “Been waiting a while to say this but it’s finally time to GO WILD IN THE AISLES ONCE AGAIN! Supermarket Sweep is back, and I can’t wait for you to CHECK IT OUT.”

Been waiting a while to say this but it’s finally time to GO WILD IN THE AISLES ONCE AGAIN! Supermarket Sweep is back, and I can’t wait for you to CHECK IT OUT. See you soon on @itv2 #SupermarketSweep ❤️ 🍌🍔🍗🛒🛒🛒🛒🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/RHbCZEYrK1 — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) July 9, 2019

“See you soon on @itv2 #SupermarketSweep”

The 30-year-old will take over the mantle from the late Dale Winton, who died last year aged 62.

Earlier today, it was announced that Clark-Neal will front of new makeover series, You Are What You Wear, a collaboration between BBC One and MultiStory Media, which is part of ITV Studios.

The series will see four customers visit a department store where personal shoppers are waiting behind the scenes to help them.

After rising to fame on the X Factor, Clark-Neal went on to host Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and later this year will also join Zoe Ball to co-host Strictly Come Dancing’s It Takes Two.

© Press Association 2019