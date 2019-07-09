Lady Gaga heralds coming of make-up line on Amazon

9th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Business of Fashion says the three initial products are multi-use colour for cheeks, eyes and lips in six shade families.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York

Lady Gaga said the last thing the world needs is another beauty brand – but that is too bad, as she unveiled plans for a cosmetics range.

The pop star made all her followers, known as Little Monsters, happy when she released a video with that message on social media.

It heralds the coming of her new beauty line, Haus Laboratories, reportedly to be sold on Amazon come September.

Gaga dropped the news in an interview with the Business of Fashion, coinciding with the video that encourages all to embrace their own ideas about beauty.

Business of Fashion says the three initial products are multi-use colour for cheeks, eyes and lips in six shade families.

A kit with all three will sell for 49 US dollars (£39). Pre-orders begin July 15.

Gaga says in the video: “Beauty is how you see yourself.”

She adds: “We want you to love yourself.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Everything we know so far about Victoria Beckham’s beauty collection

Upgrading your windows? The pros and cons of double glazing
Upgrading your windows? The pros and cons of double glazing

V-bar bikinis: The new Love Island-inspired swimwear trend you’re going to want to copy this summer
V-bar bikinis: The new Love Island-inspired swimwear trend you’re going to want to copy this summer

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kendall Jenner takes unusual approach to bottle cap challenge

Kendall Jenner takes unusual approach to bottle cap challenge
Ask a counsellor: 'I'm feeling trapped by my needy mother-in-law'

Ask a counsellor: 'I'm feeling trapped by my needy mother-in-law'
Video: What is ASMR? Everything you need to know about the unusual internet phenomenon

Video: What is ASMR? Everything you need to know about the unusual internet phenomenon
Olafur Eliasson Tate Modern exhibition pieces transported without air freight

Olafur Eliasson Tate Modern exhibition pieces transported without air freight
Olafur Eliasson Tate Modern exhibition pieces transported without air freight

Everything we know so far about Victoria Beckham’s beauty collection