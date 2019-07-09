Ellie Goulding makes rare public appearance with fiance at Wimbledon

The Brit Award-winning singer watched the centre court action alongside her art dealer partner Caspar Jopling.

Ellie Goulding has made a rare public appearance alongside her fiance Caspar Jopling on the Centre Court at Wimbledon.

The Sixteen singer wore a black gown with ruffled detailing across the chest as she sat alongside the art dealer, who she has been engaged to since late last year.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling watch the action (Mike Egerton/PA)

Goulding, 32, paired her outfit with tan suede sandals and oversized sunglasses.

The pair were not the only stars to attend day eight of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.

Richard E Grant and Joan Washington in the Royal Box Victoria Jones/PA)

Oscar-nominated actor Richard E Grant looked in fine spirits as he smiled alongside his wife Joan Washington.

The Withnail & I actor recently enjoyed a late career renaissance with the success of Can You Ever Forgive Me? earning a nod from the Academy for best supporting actor.

Grant, 62, wore a navy summer suit and sunglasses as he took pride of place in the Royal Box beside his wife.

Sir Cliff Richard watches the centre court action on day eight (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sir Cliff Richard also watched play on Centre Court. He fixed a blue flower to his lapel as he sat alongside a friend.

The entertainer, 78, has reportedly moved to New York for good because he likes the “anonymity” of America, according to friends.

Ruth Wilson at Wimbledon (Philip Toscano/PA)

Actress Ruth Wilson, 37, was photographed arriving at the event and later was seen seated inside the Royal Box.

Steve O’Connor and Denise Lewis (Victoria Jones/PA)

Olympian Denise Lewis, 46, also made an appearance at the event alongside her husband, Steve O’Connor, the former manager of the pop group All Saints.

Phil Neville and Julie Neville (Mike Egerton/PA)

Also among the stars to attend were Phil Neville, 42, and his wife Julie.

Neville, who enjoyed a career with Manchester United and Everton, looked engrossed as the pair sat in the Royal Box.

