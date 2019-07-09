Love Islanders debate who gets axed in show preview

They have to choose between Lucie and George and Curtis and Amy.

Love Island contestants debate who to boot out of the villa in a preview of the upcoming instalment.

In scenes that will air on Tuesday night, islanders will have to choose a couple to axe from the show, picking between Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard and Lucie Donlan and George Rains.

It has already been confirmed Amy has voluntarily left the show, following her split from Curtis last week.

💔FIRST LOOK 💔 The villa is ripped apart as the Islanders are forced to choose between dumping Lucie and George or Amy and Curtis.Before the dust has settled, news of two hot new bombshells reaches the Islanders… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/fYLXKtcxaJ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 9, 2019

Michael Griffiths can be seen saying: “See, I love Lucie but she’s had an opportunity.”

Ovie Soko, who entered the villa with George, can be seen saying: “If George leaves, I’m basically by myself.”

Meanwhile, Maura Higgins, who has admitted she has feelings for Curtis, says: “Obviously Curtis and Amy, they can’t really be living in the same place together, it’s awkward.”

A voice, which appears to be Marvin Brooks, adds: “I feel like they’ve had their chance, I don’t think George has had that opportunity.”

Anton Danyluk, who is coupled up with Belle Hassan, is undecided as he says: “There’s pros and cons for them both.”

The clip also shows new arrivals Francesca Allen and Chris Taylor entering the villa.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague will profess their love for each other in Tuesday’s episode.

As the couple, who became an official item in Monday’s episode, are in bed, Tommy tells Molly-Mae “I love you” before they go to sleep, and she says it back.

Marvin, whose current partner Maura has admitted there is no connection between them, also reveals he is interested in pursuing a romance with single Islander Amber Gill.

Upon hearing his interest in her, Amber says: “I’m shocked. I wasn’t expecting it.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

