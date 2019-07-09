Two new bombshells to shake up Love Island villa

The latest arrivals will be clothes shop boss Francesca Allen and business development manager Chris Taylor.

Clothes shop boss Francesca Allen, 23, from Essex and business development manager Chris Taylor, 28, from Leicester will be the latest additions.

Francesca could put Anton Danyluk’s relationship with Belle Hassan to the test, just a day after their first date outside the villa.

She said: “I’ve liked him from the beginning. He seems like a really nice person. He seems like my kind of humour.

“He doesn’t take himself too seriously. He is good looking. I think we complement each other well.

“Curtis (Pritchard) is the other one. Love his snake hips.”

Clothing store manager Francesca is about to strut into the villa, but will heads turn for this 5'8 babe? Find out who she's got her eye on 👀 #LoveIslandhttps://t.co/44PU8Dx1KZ pic.twitter.com/E36i2spCjB — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 9, 2019

Francesca, who is friends with The Only Way Is Essex cast members Georgia Kousoulou, Chloe Ross and Chloe Lewis, also said she will not hold back from doing what it takes to get the boy she wants.

“I do not like upsetting people,” she said.

“I don’t like hurting anyone’s feelings. But I think life is too short.

“If you don’t go for something that you really want, you’ll regret it, and if you’re open and honest, it’s the best way to be.”

The time has come to drop another Bombshell! 💣 Say hello to 28-year-old Chris, who's looking for beauty and banter as he heads into the #LoveIsland villa:https://t.co/Nq3YcxgcRQ pic.twitter.com/yYoJr4bCde — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 9, 2019

Chris, whose claim to fame is his father was engaged to Denise Welch when he was teenager, is planning to make a play for Maura Higgins.

He said: “She is very interesting. She’s an absolute fireball and I’ve got that same side to me as well.

“She has loads of banter and seems very easy to get on with. It will be interesting to see if we clash or not.”

Asked how he feels about stepping on toes, he said: “That doesn’t bother me at all.

“I’ve been in sales for most of my life so I’m used to backing myself and fully explaining what I’m doing and how I’m doing it.

“I’m quite good at winning an argument. If people have a problem with it they need to realise it’s Love Island and not ‘coming in here and settling for second best’ Island.”

He added: “I don’t want to be a home wrecker but I’m going in there to find someone so if there is someone in my way, may the best man win.

“I’ll just be me and then see what happens.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

© Press Association 2019