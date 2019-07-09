Ava Max: It took 10 years to become an overnight success

The singer spoke in Malta ahead of the Isle Of MTV festival.

Ava Max has said it took her 10 years to become an overnight success.

The rising pop star has said it was a protracted struggle to make her name in the music industry.

Max, 25, is now performing at the Isle Of MTV festival in Malta, the kind of opportunity she said has taken a decade to earn.

The singer, who achieved a hit with her single Sweet But Psycho, has said that pop stars do not get the credit for the work which leads to their apparently instant fame.

Speaking in Malta, the singer told PA: “It’s been over 10 years that I’ve been wanting to break into it.

“Sweet But Psycho blew up pretty much overnight after my 10-year struggle.

“It’s hilarious when people say it was overnight, because it was not overnight.

“It’s been a crazy journey to get to where I’m at now, I can’t believe I haven’t given up. But I’m still here.”

The singer has said her first album is prepared and ready for release, with more singles due to be launched before her full album debut.

Max has said that she draws the energy to continue working in the industry from the sensations she experiences on stage.

She said: “When I’m on stage I become a different beast. She is somebody else. I feel like I grow wings on stage.”

© Press Association 2019