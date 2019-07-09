Rylan Clark-Neal to host fashion makeover series

The former Big Brother presenter will host the BBC One series, which is to be filmed in Manchester.

Rylan Clark-Neal will be embracing his inner fashion fairy godmother to host a new makeover series.

The TV presenter will host You Are What You Wear, a collaboration between BBC One and MultiStory Media, which is part of ITV Studios.

Kept this one quiet. Really looking forward to meeting some lovely people and working with an amazing team to actually do something good. Pilot went really well and had some lovely contributors. ❤️ https://t.co/7hMz9M3ofn — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) July 9, 2019

The 30-year-old said: “I’m thrilled to be fronting a new series on BBC One, and can’t wait to help people from all walks of life find their sense of style and be proud of what they see when they look in the mirror.”

The series, to be produced and filmed in Manchester, is described as offering a “modern take on the traditional makeover show”.

The series will see four customers visit a department store where personal shoppers are waiting behind the scenes to help them.

Each customer will stand in front of a mirror in a fitting room where they will be asked to “look at their reflection and articulate what they see”.

The personal shoppers will then decide who they are best suited to helping and will give each person a makeover.

You Are What You Wear’s executive producer and MultiStory Media group creative director Ana de Moraes said: “BBC One prime time has been a significant target for us and so we are incredibly excited with the opportunity to bring a new fashion makeover to BBC One.

“This series has a unique mix of humour, emotion and consumer take out and Rylan is such a joy at the heart of proceedings.”

After rising to fame on the X Factor, Clark-Neal went on to host Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and later this year will also join Zoe Ball to co-host Strictly Come Dancing’s It Takes Two.

© Press Association 2019