I never felt pain like that before, says Kim Kardashian West of Met Gala outfit

9th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The reality star needed special breathing lessons to wear the tiny corset.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York

Kim Kardashian West has said she “never felt pain like that in my life” after wearing a waist-cinching corset, which left her with indentations on her body, to the Met Gala.

The reality star showed off a tiny waist in a custom-made wet-look Thierry Mugler dress, worn over a corset by couturier Mister Pearl, for the red carpet event.

Kardashian West has previously revealed that wearing the corset required special breathing lessons from Mister Pearl.

She told WSJ Magazine: “I have never felt pain like that in my life

“I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off – the indentations on my back and my stomach.”

Kardashian West also spoke about her decision to backtrack over naming her new shapewear collection Kimono, following public outcry.

She said: “You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper.

“I’m the first person to say ‘OK, of course, I can’t believe we didn’t think of this.’ I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let’s listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in.”

© Press Association 2019

