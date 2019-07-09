Fans feeling emotional as Queer Eye season four trailer arrives

9th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The latest season will arrive on Netflix on July 19.

Queer Eye

Fans admitted to feeling emotional as the first trailer for Queer Eye’s fourth season was released.

The Emmy-winning Netflix makeover show, featuring the Fab Five of Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown, will return with new episodes later this month.

A trailer opened with Van Ness making an announcement to pupils at his old school, where the team are giving his former orchestra teacher a makeover.

Later in the clip, he tells her: “You have literally saved people’s lives. Mine included.”

Another of the “heroes” being given a helping hand by the Queer Eye hosts admits to never having had a conversation with a gay person while another is said to have had the same style since the 1990s.

Netflix shared the trailer on Twitter, telling fans “Try not to cry. Try not to lose it”.

Fans replied, saying they were already feeling emotional.

Queer Eye, a reboot of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy, which originally aired from 2003-2007, arrived on Netflix in February last year.

It quickly became a fan favourite and has won three Primetime Emmy Awards, the highest honour in US TV.

Known for its often emotionally charged episodes, Queer Eye features Porowski as the food and wine expert, France as the fashion specialist, Brown in charge of culture, Berk overseeing interior design, while Van Ness is charged with grooming.

Queer Eye season four will be streaming on Netflix from July 19.

© Press Association 2019

