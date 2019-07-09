Record start on Netflix for third season of Stranger Things

9th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The service said 40.7 million accounts have watched the show since it launched on July 4.

LA Premiere of “Stranger Things” Season 3

Stranger Things season three has achieved a record-breaking launch on Netflix, the streaming giant said.

The latest instalment of the 1980s-set sci-fi series, starring British actress Millie Bobby Brown as a youngster with psychokinetic powers helping her friends fight off a mystery evil in their small hometown, arrived on July 4.

It has since been viewed by 40.7 million accounts, according to Netflix, which is more than any other film or TV series over a four-day opening.

And 18.2 million accounts have already watched the entire eight-episode season, also starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Finn Wolfhard, the company added.

An account is judged to have watched a TV series if it has viewed at least 70% of one episode of a season.

The announcement came as Netflix said it was exploring the idea of sharing more data with the public.

The platform is known for being selective about what statistics it releases, normally only touting its most successful productions.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay said last month that Netflix had told her more than 23 million accounts worldwide had watched her series about the Central Park Five, When They See Us.

Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp all star in Stranger Things (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The service also recently said more than 30 million accounts worldwide watched the Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler film Murder Mystery in its first three days of release, giving it the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix film.

And viewers could soon be privy to more information about their favourite shows.

Benjamin King, Netflix’s director of public policy in the UK, said: “We are certainly looking at sharing more data with creatives and the public.

“We release a top 10 list of shows on a regular basis in the UK, it’s the first time we have done that anywhere, and it’s been interesting to see what the impact of sharing that data has been.”

Stranger Things season three is streaming on Netflix now.

