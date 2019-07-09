Disney star Cameron Boyce’s cause of death ‘under further investigation’

9th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

A coroner in Los Angeles said a post-mortem was carried out on Monday.

Obit Cameron Boyce

The cause of death of Disney star Cameron Boyce will require “further investigation”, a coroner has said.

The 20-year-old actor, known for his roles in the Disney Channel franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died after being found unconscious at his home in North Hollywood on Saturday.

He had suffered a seizure as a result of “an ongoing medical condition”, according to his family.

Cameron Boyce
Disney actor Cameron Boyce, centre, died on Saturday (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

A post-mortem was performed on Monday and a cause of death will be determined following further investigation, the Los Angeles County Department Of Medical Examiner-Coroner said.

Boyce was born in California and was also known for his humanitarian work.

He played Luke Ross in Jessie and Carlos in Descendants, the TV movie series.

Appearing on screen from a young age, his other credits included Mirrors, Eagle Eye, and Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

Following his death, co-stars including Adam Sandler, Salma Hayek and Debby Ryan paid tribute.

In a statement, his family said: “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

© Press Association 2019

