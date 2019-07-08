Shock twist sees Love Islanders choosing which couple to dump

8th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

It has already been reported that Amy Hart has left the programme.

Caroline Flack

The Love Islanders were horrified when they were told they had to choose which couple to dump from the villa – Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard or Lucie Donlan and George Rains.

The four contestants were up for the boot alongside Danny Williams and Jourdan Raine after a vote to find the public’s favourite couple.

Danny and Jourdan received the fewest votes and were sent packing during Monday night’s tense episode.

It was then revealed that the rest of the group will have to pick one of the other couples to follow in their footsteps.

The outcome will be shown in Tuesday’s instalment of the ITV2 show, although it has already been reported that Amy has left the villa.

The Sun quoted a source as saying “it was Amy’s decision to walk from the villa as she felt she had gotten as much as she could from the experience”.

The 26-year-old had been upset since the dramatic recoupling episode when Curtis confessed to having developed feelings for Jourdan while Amy was in Casa Amor.

He kissed Jourdan during a challenge and said he wanted to couple up with her, although she turned him down so Curtis stuck with Amy.

Amy broke down in tears after Curtis told her he was having doubts about their relationship.

The fallout episode, which featured other couples also struggling with the aftermath of the recoupling, sparked 196 complaints to Ofcom.

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Now the Women’s World Cup is over, it’s time to start talking about football and mental health

How to incorporate more tortoiseshell into your outfits this summer
How to incorporate more tortoiseshell into your outfits this summer

Two couples to get Love Island axe in shock dumping
Two couples to get Love Island axe in shock dumping

Want to know the secrets of your 4 and 5-year-olds? A child psychologist reveals all

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Three former X Factor winners returning for all-star show, says Louis Walsh

Three former X Factor winners returning for all-star show, says Louis Walsh
V-bar bikinis are the new Love Island-inspired swimwear trend you’re going to want copy this summer

V-bar bikinis are the new Love Island-inspired swimwear trend you’re going to want copy this summer
As David and Victoria Beckham celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary – their most iconic outfits

As David and Victoria Beckham celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary – their most iconic outfits
As David and Victoria Beckham celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary – their most iconic outfits

Now the Women’s World Cup is over, it’s time to start talking about football and mental health