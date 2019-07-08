Danny Williams ‘gutted’ to leave Love Island villa

The three couples with the least votes were revealed before Danny and Jourdan Raine were given the boot.

Love Islander Danny Williams has said he feels “gutted” after he and Jourdan Raine were dumped from the villa.

The pair were given their marching orders during Monday’s episode of the ITV2 show after coming bottom when the public voted for their favourite couple.

The three couples with the least votes were revealed before Danny and Jourdan were told their time was up.

Danny said: “I was expecting a dumping but I felt like me and Jourdan may have been safe because out of the three couples we were the only romantically involved people.

“I was gutted though but I’m really grateful for my journey.”

Danny said he was now looking forward to getting to know Jourdan better.

“I’m excited to date her and travel, meet families and do all the normal stuff that we haven’t done yet,” he said.

“I feel like I know so much about her and her character. I know her personality on a deep level but she doesn’t know my parents’ names or the simple things.

“I’m excited to do the normal things.”

Jourdan said: “I came in looking for a best friend and we’ve already said that we have a really strong friendship if not best friendship.

“I feel like what’s next is to take that to a further romantic level. And to get to know each other in a normal world.”

She added her stay in the villa had been “a roller coaster but absolutely incredible”, although she said if she had the chance she would only like to return for a week to visit.

“I genuinely think I found what I was looking for so in terms of looking for more love, I don’t need to go back in for that,” she said.

Jourdan also said she had “no regrets”.

“I was myself, I was brutally honest,” she said.

“I made sure that everyone was on a positive vibe. I tried my hardest to make sure everyone was happy at all times.”

She admitted she was surprised to be dumped but said: “I’m such a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and I just think me and him are not meant to be in there anymore.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, airs on ITV2.

