Amy Hart quits Love Island following Curtis Pritchard split

8th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The 26-year-old’s departure will be shown in Tuesday night’s episode.

Caroline Flack

Amy Hart has quit Love Island following her break-up with Curtis Pritchard.

The former flight attendant has left the villa and her exit will be shown in Tuesday night’s instalment of the ITV2 show.

The news was first reported by The Sun, which quoted a source as saying “it was Amy’s decision to walk from the villa as she felt she had gotten as much as she could from the experience”.

The 26-year-old had been upset since the dramatic recoupling episode when Curtis confessed to having developed feelings for newcomer Jourdan Raine while Amy was in Casa Amor.

He kissed Jourdan during a challenge and said he wanted to couple up with her, although she turned him down so Curtis stuck with Amy.

Amy broke down in tears after Curtis told her he was having doubts about their relationship.

The fallout episode, which featured other couples also struggling with the aftermath of the recoupling, sparked 196 complaints to Ofcom.

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

© Press Association 2019

