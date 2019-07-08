Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita on course for No 1

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have been at the summit for eight weeks.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes look set to knock Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber off the top of the UK singles chart.

Their collaboration, Senorita, is on course for the number one spot at the mid-week stage, said the Official Charts Company.

After two weeks in the runner-up position, Senorita could end Sheeran and Bieber’s eight-week reign in pole position with I Don’t Care.

Shawn Mendes (Ian West/PA)

Mendes previously hit number one with Stitches in 2016, while Cabello logged five weeks at the summit with Havana in 2017.

Sheeran is also at number three with Beautiful People, his track featuring Khalid.

Lewis Capaldi is at four with Hold Me While You Wait and US singer and rapper Post Malone is heading for this week’s highest new entry with Goodbyes featuring Young Thug currently at five.

In the album chart, Lighthouse Family are on course to claim this week’s highest new entry with their long-awaited new album Blue Sky In Your Head.

Lewis Capaldi on stage (Aaron Chown/PA)

The duo’s first studio album for 18 years is at two on the Official Albums Chart update, behind Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which could see a return to number one for a sixth non-consecutive week.

The Killers are continuing to ride the post-Glastonbury wave as their best of Direct Hits has climbed two places to four and is on course to surpass the number six peak it achieved in 2013.

