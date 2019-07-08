Kevin Spacey accuser ‘dropped civil suit to focus on criminal case’

8th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The accuser voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit last week without explanation just days after it was filed.

Sexual Misconduct Kevin Spacey

A lawyer says the man who accused Kevin Spacey of assaulting him at a bar dropped his civil lawsuit against the actor because he is on an “emotional roller-coaster”.

Attorney Mitchell Garabedian told a judge on Monday that the accuser dropped the lawsuit because the man wanted only “one roller-coaster ride at a time”, and the criminal case against Spacey is “enough”.

The accuser voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit last week without explanation just days after it was filed.

Spacey still faces a criminal charge of indecent assault and battery. He denies the allegations.

Mr Garabedian also told the judge his client cannot find the phone the accuser used the night he says Spacey assaulted him in 2016.

The judge had ordered the accuser to turn the phone over to the defence team by Monday.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Three former X Factor winners returning for all-star show, says Louis Walsh

How to incorporate more tortoiseshell into your outfits this summer
How to incorporate more tortoiseshell into your outfits this summer

Sir Lenny Henry’s pride at South Bank Sky Arts Awards honour
Sir Lenny Henry’s pride at South Bank Sky Arts Awards honour

Two couples to get Love Island axe in shock dumping

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As David and Victoria Beckham celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary – their most iconic outfits

As David and Victoria Beckham celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary – their most iconic outfits
Want to know the secrets of your 4 and 5-year-olds? A child psychologist reveals all

Want to know the secrets of your 4 and 5-year-olds? A child psychologist reveals all
German film producer Artur Brauner dies aged 100

German film producer Artur Brauner dies aged 100
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Three former X Factor winners returning for all-star show, says Louis Walsh