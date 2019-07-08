Richard E. Grant meets his idol Barbra Streisand after Hyde Park show

The actor is a huge fan of the singer.

Richard E. Grant has said it was “utterly surreal” meeting his idol Barbra Streisand backstage at her British Summer Time show in Hyde Park.

The actor, 62, is a big fan of the singer, and earlier this year shared his emotional reaction when she replied to a letter he sent her more than 40 years ago.

They finally met at this year’s Oscars – and Grant has now told his fans they have met up again.

Sharing a picture on Twitter of Streisand with Dame Helen Mirren and her husband Taylor Hackford, he wrote: “Utterly surreal to have been sent tickets to sit in the Streisand suite last night and then be invited to meet backstage.

“Waiting with Dame Helen Mirren & Taylor Hackford, whilst @BarbraStreisand chatted with @antoniobanderas.”

The day before, Grant shared a picture of himself and Streisand from the Academy Awards, saying: “For the past 50 years I have avidly and devotedly followed the uniquely talented Human Being called ⁦@BarbraStreisand⁩ and am counting down the hours till I see her tomorrow evening in Hyde Park.”

In January, Grant revealed he wrote to Streisand when he was 14 and offered her a holiday at his family home in Swaziland.

Streisand responded 47 years later, when he was 61.

She tweeted: “Dear Richard What a wonderful letter you wrote me when u were 14 ! and look at u now! You’re terrific in your latest movie with Melissa congratulations and love Barbra.”

