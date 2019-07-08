Judge signals end of rower James Cracknell’s marriage to Beverley Turner

8th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

District Judge Anne Hudd granted a divorce decree at a hearing in the Central Family Court in London on Monday.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2016 – London

The marriage of rower James Cracknell and television presenter Beverley Turner has been drawn to a close by a family court judge.

District Judge Anne Hudd granted a divorce decree at a hearing in the Central Family Court in London on Monday.

Cracknell, 47, won rowing gold medals at the 2000 and 2004 Olympics and earlier this year became the oldest university Boat Race winner.

Judge Hudd granted the couple a decree nisi.

A marriage does not formally end until a judge grants a decree absolute.

Neither Cracknell nor his 45-year-old wife, who married at Clearwell Castle in Clearwell, Gloucestershire, in October 2002, were at Monday’s hearing.

Cracknell had, in April, helped Cambridge University beat Oxford University and win the 165th Boat Race, at the age of 46, while studying for a philosophy degree.

2019 Men’s Boat Race
James Cracknell drinks champagne after winning the Men’s Boat Race on the River Thames

He had said, shortly before the race, that his marriage was over

In 2010, Cracknell fractured his skull in a cycling accident and suffered a brain injury.

Court paperwork showed that Ms Turner had petitioned for divorce on the grounds of unreasonable behaviour.

Cracknell did not oppose her application.

Judge Hudd concluded that Cracknell had behaved in such a way that Ms Turner could not reasonably be expected live with him.

She concluded that the marriage had broken down irretrievably.

The judge said a decree absolute could be granted next month.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sir Ringo Starr shares his advice for staying fit and healthy as he turns 79

Plus-size model sensation Tara Lynn stars in Nasty Gal’s first ever curve swimwear campaign
Plus-size model sensation Tara Lynn stars in Nasty Gal’s first ever curve swimwear campaign

How to incorporate more tortoiseshell into your outfits this summer
How to incorporate more tortoiseshell into your outfits this summer

Sir Lenny Henry’s pride at South Bank Sky Arts Awards honour

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As David and Victoria Beckham celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary – their most iconic outfits

As David and Victoria Beckham celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary – their most iconic outfits
10 of the best swimsuits for every single body shape

10 of the best swimsuits for every single body shape
German film producer Artur Brauner dies aged 100

German film producer Artur Brauner dies aged 100
Paul McCartney says happy birthday to ‘world’s best drummer’ Ringo Starr

Paul McCartney says happy birthday to ‘world’s best drummer’ Ringo Starr
Paul McCartney says happy birthday to ‘world’s best drummer’ Ringo Starr

Sir Ringo Starr shares his advice for staying fit and healthy as he turns 79