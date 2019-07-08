Barbra Streisand celebrates Pride with headline show in Hyde Park

8th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

She was also joined by her A Star Is Born co-star Kris Kristofferson for a duet.

Barbra Streisand in concert at the O2 Arena – London

Barbra Streisand turned her headline show in London’s Hyde Park into a celebration of Pride as she said “everyone has the right to love whoever they choose”.

The singer and actress was joined by her A Star Is Born co-star Kris Kristofferson for a special duet during her show at British Summer Time, where they performed Lost Inside Of You from the 1976 film.

She also teamed up with Lionel Richie for a performance of The Way We Were.

She told the crowd: “On the way here, the driver asked me if I’d gone to any of the Pride celebrations. And I said, ‘Why would I? I knew they’d be here tonight!’.

“I believe everyone has the right to love everyone, whoever they choose.”

Streisand also delighted the crowd with her impression of a Cockney accent and tweaked the lyrics of her opening track As If We Never Said Goodbye, to include references to Hyde Park, clotted cream, Cornish pasties and the Duchess of Sussex.

Earlier in the day Kristofferson performed his own solo show, marvelling: “I’ve never seen so many people in my life” before the opening notes of his 1970 classic For The Good Times.

Other highlights included That’s The Way Love Goes, Here Comes That Rainbow Again, and closing number, Please Don’t Tell Me How This Story Ends.

