Disney teaser offers first glimpse at live-action remake of Mulan

8th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The film is due for release in 2020.

Disney has given fans a sneak peak of the upcoming live-action remake of Mulan with the release of the first trailer.

The movie, based on the 1998 animated original, is set for release in March next year and will star Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei in the title role.

It tells the story of a Chinese girl who disguises herself as a man to join the military and take the place of her ailing father.

The teaser released on Sunday night begins with Mulan being told by her family that a matchmaker has found an “auspicious match” for her, but ends with her transformation into a sword-wielding warrior.

The remake is directed by Niki Caro and will also star Jet Li in the role of the emperor of China.

The original film grossed more than 300 million US dollars (£240 million) worldwide.

Mulan will be the latest in a series of live-action remakes of Disney classics, following the release of Aladdin, Dumbo and Beauty and the Beast.

A new adaptation of The Lion King, first released in 1994, will hit cinemas this month, while a remake of The Little Mermaid is also being planned.

© Press Association 2019

