Lady Gabriella Windsor: I thought my tiara would fall down on my wedding day

Lady Gabriella Windsor says she feared her tiara would come “crashing down” on her wedding day.

Known as Ella, the minor royal wed financier Thomas Kingston at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in May.

The Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen and the Duke of Sussex were all at the ceremony.

Lady Gabriella Windsor in Hello! magazine (Hello!)

Speaking about walking down the aisle, Lady Gabriella told Hello! magazine: “Suddenly I could feel my tiara start to pull back and in those few unnerving moments I thought it would come crashing down with an almighty clunk.

“My little bridesmaids had accidentally wandered on to my very sheer tulle 20ft veil.

“I slowed down until they’d stepped off it, but then it happened again. Fortunately my hairdresser had pinned the tiara in place and it stood firm.”

Seeing her Luisa Beccaria gown again, she said of the wedding: “It was a magical day and Luisa created a wonderful dress for me.”

The daughter of Prince Michael of Kent added: “This is the first time I’ve seen it since the wedding and it brings back so many happy memories.”

