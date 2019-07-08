Michelle Heaton and husband reveal ‘dark times’ over menopause

8th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Heaton went through the menopause aged just 35.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London

Liberty X star Michelle Heaton and her husband have revealed they endured “dark times” as they tackle the menopause from a man’s perspective.

The singer went through the menopause at just 35, after having a hysterectomy to reduce her risk of developing cancer.

The couple made a report for BBC Radio 5 Live on the menopause from a man’s perspective.

Michelle Heaton and Hugh Hanley
Michelle Heaton and Hugh Hanley (Matt Crossick/PA)

“In the last five years we’ve had some dark times,” Heaton’s husband Hugh Hanley told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

“There have been days when I’ve worried about going to work and leaving Michelle with the kids because she’s been a loose cannon.”

He said: “She’s the best in the world, she’s a great mum, she’s a great wife. But you question your relationship, you question… what can I do to make it right?

View this post on Instagram

#workmode @vesper247 #fashion

A post shared by Michelle Heaton (@wonderwomanshel) on

“And there’s just been… no solutions. It’s hard…. I don’t know how to move forward.”

In her report, Heaton, now 39, took Hanley to meet other men whose partners were going through particularly difficult menopauses.

Heaton, who also had a double mastectomy, speaks to a menopause counsellor and campaigner about how education can help couples.

And Hanley said: “I’m not overly open, but listening to the other guys talk is quite insightful because it’s not something you go (into) with mates at work or in the gym. You don’t sit down and go ,‘How’s your Mrs getting on with menopause?’”

Heaton said: “I feel like almost a different person… because we’re more open.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

German film producer Artur Brauner dies aged 100
German film producer Artur Brauner dies aged 100

As David and Victoria Beckham celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary – their most iconic outfits
As David and Victoria Beckham celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary – their most iconic outfits

How to incorporate more tortoiseshell into your outfits this summer

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Myleene Klass reveals gender of third child

Myleene Klass reveals gender of third child
5 modelling lessons from Tyra Banks as she comes out of retirement for Sports Illustrated

5 modelling lessons from Tyra Banks as she comes out of retirement for Sports Illustrated
Plus-size model sensation Tara Lynn stars in Nasty Gal’s first ever curve swimwear campaign

Plus-size model sensation Tara Lynn stars in Nasty Gal’s first ever curve swimwear campaign
Aidan Turner: I won’t be able to watch the final series of Poldark

Aidan Turner: I won’t be able to watch the final series of Poldark
Aidan Turner: I won’t be able to watch the final series of Poldark

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre