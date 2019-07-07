Hailey Bieber tells husband Justin: My heart belongs to you forever

7th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The pair were married last year.

Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has penned a romantic message to her husband Justin a year after he proposed, saying her heart belongs to him forever.

The model and the singer are thought to have tied the knot in autumn 2018.

Sharing a picture on Instagram of the couple sitting in the desert, Bieber wrote: “1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more.

“Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever.

“Here’s to learning and growing together.”

She added emojis of a red heart and clinking glasses.

The couple were friends for several years before they got married.

