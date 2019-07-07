German film producer Artur Brauner dies aged 100

Mr Brauner produced hundreds of films, several of which evoked memories of the Holocaust.

Artur Brauner, a Polish-born Holocaust survivor who became one of Germany’s most prominent film producers following the Second World War, has died aged 100.

Mr Brauner’s family said he died in Berlin on Sunday, according to German news agency DPA.

Mr Brauner produced hundreds of films, including the Dr Mabuse crime movies and other hits such as Girls In Uniform, starring Romy Schneider.

Several of the films he produced evoked the memory of the Holocaust.

Agnieszka Holland’s Golden Globe-winning Europa Europa is about a boy in Nazi Germany joining the Hitler Youth to try to conceal the fact he is Jewish.

Babi Yar centred on the 1941 Nazi massacre of Jews in Ukraine, in which several of Mr Brauner’s relatives were killed.

