Paul McCartney says happy birthday to ‘world’s best drummer’ Ringo Starr

7th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Starr was 79 on July 7.

Ringo Starr

Sir Paul McCartney has called fellow Beatle Ringo Starr “the best drummer in the world” as he wished him a happy birthday.

Starr turned 79 on Sunday July 7.

Marking the occasion, Sir Paul posted a picture on Twitter of the pair of them on stage together.

“Happy Birthday to the best drummer in the world,” he said.

“Have a great one @ringostarrmusic.

“Love, Paul.”

Starr used his big day to share his message of “peace and love”.

A message on his Instagram asked those who wanted to participate to “say, post #peaceandlove or even just think it at noon your local time and be part of the wave of peace and love Ringo hopes to spread across our planet”.

Starr later shared video of people who had gathered in Osaka and Sydney to take part.

“Peace and love Osaka Tokyo and Sydney Australia, thank you for starting the ball rolling on peace and love Sunday. Peace and love,” he said.

© Press Association 2019

