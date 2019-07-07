Louis Tomlinson: Love Island not good message for young people

7th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The singer said he no longer watches the dating show.

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson has said Love Island does not send a good message to young people.

The One Direction heartthrob said he had previously “made the mistake” of watching the ITV2 dating programme but no longer tunes in.

He opened up on Twitter when a fan asked whether he was watching the current series, which was the subject of almost 200 complaints to Ofcom last week.

“I’m not,” Tomlinson tweeted.

“Made the mistake of watching previous years but enough is enough.

“It’s not a good message for the younger people watching.”

Last week Love Island’s tense recoupling episode saw a number of islanders choose to couple up with other people, prompting arguments and causing upset.

The aftermath instalment sparked 196 complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Vinnie Jones’s wife Tanya dies after long illness

Westlife light up Croke Park for homecoming performance
Westlife light up Croke Park for homecoming performance

BBC presenters pay tribute to Kirsty Young
BBC presenters pay tribute to Kirsty Young

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Plus-size model sensation Tara Lynn stars in Nasty Gal’s first ever curve swimwear campaign

Plus-size model sensation Tara Lynn stars in Nasty Gal’s first ever curve swimwear campaign
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
How to incorporate more tortoiseshell into your outfits this summer

How to incorporate more tortoiseshell into your outfits this summer
5 modelling lessons from Tyra Banks as she comes out of retirement for Sports Illustrated

5 modelling lessons from Tyra Banks as she comes out of retirement for Sports Illustrated
5 modelling lessons from Tyra Banks as she comes out of retirement for Sports Illustrated

Vinnie Jones’s wife Tanya dies after long illness